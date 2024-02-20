Polls, political uncertainty may affect Pakistan-IMF deal: Fitch

ISLAMABAD - The close outcome of Pakistan’s election and resulting near-term po­litical uncertainty may complicate the country’s efforts to secure a fi­nancing agreement with the IMF, to succeed the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) expiring in March 2024, says Fitch Ratings.

A new deal is the key to the coun­try’s credit profile, and we assume one will be achieved within a few months, but an extended negotia­tion or failure to secure it would in­crease external liquidity stress and raise the probability of default.

Pakistan’s external position has improved in recent months, with the State Bank of Pakistan reporting net foreign reserves of USD8.0 billion as of 9 February 2024, up from a low of USD2.9 billion on 3 February 2023. Nevertheless, this is low relative to projected external funding needs, which we expect will continue to ex­ceed reserves for at least the next few years. We estimate Pakistan met less than half of its USD18 billion funding plan in the first two quar­ters of the fiscal year ending June 2024 (FY24), excluding routine roll­overs of bilateral debt, it said.

The sovereign’s vulnerable exter­nal position means that securing fi­nancing from multilateral and bilat­eral partners will be one of the most urgent issues on the agenda for the next government. This looks set to be a coalition of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party and Pakistan People’s Party, despite the strong performance by candidates associat­ed with Imran Khan’s Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the elec­tion. Negotiating a successor deal to the SBA and adhering to the policy commitments under it will be criti­cal to most other external financing flows, not just from the IMF, and will strongly influence the country’s eco­nomic trajectory in the longer term.

Finalising a new IMF deal is like­ly to be challenging. The current SBA is an interim package and we believe any successor arrangement would come with tougher condi­tions, which may be resisted by en­trenched vested interests in Paki­stan. Nonetheless, we assume any resistance will be overcome, giv­en the acute nature of the country’s economic challenges and the limited alternatives, it added.

Continued political instability could prolong any discussions with the IMF, delay assistance from oth­er multilateral and bilateral part­ners, or hamper the implementation of reforms. We believe a government will assume office and engage with the IMF relatively quickly, but risks to political stability are likely to re­main high. Public discontent could rise further if PTI remains sidelined – the election revealed continued strong public support for the party.

According to it, Pakistan’s govern­ments have a poor record of com­pleting IMF programmes – less than half of its 24 IMF programmes have disbursed more than 75% of the funding available. However, there has been fair progress on targets un­der the current SBA. Moreover, we perceive there is stronger consen­sus within Pakistan on the need for reform, which could facilitate the implementation of a successor ar­rangement. Policy risks could rise again over time if external liquidi­ty pressures ease, either as a result of initial reform successes or devel­opments outside Pakistan, such as a substantial drop in oil prices.