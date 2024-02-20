Power-sharing talks on as PPP, PML-N reach consensus on top posts

Another round of talks between the PML-N and the PPP regarding the formation of the new government will take place today as ARY News reported that yesterday’s meeting remained inconclusive.

The fifth meeting between the Contact and Coordination Committees (CCCs) of the two parties, which took place on Monday, remained inconclusive and both decided to meet again today (Tuesday) to finalise the power-sharing formula.

According to sources, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be the nominee for Pakistan’s next premier to lead a new coalition alliance formed between different parties while Asif Ali Zardari will return as next president.

Moreover, the PPP has also asked for the posts of the NA speaker and the Senate chairman which was reportedly rejected by the PML-N.

“Senate chairman will be from PML-N, while no decision was made on NA speaker post,” say sources.

In Balochistan, both parties agreed over forming government and decided on posts of chief minister and governor. “It was decided that next Balochistan CM will be from PPP while PML-N candidate will become next governor.”

Furthermore, PML-N has refused handing over Punjab governor post to PPP, say sources.

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan’s political future as none of the major political parties – PML-N, PPP, or the PTI-backed independent candidates – secured a simple majority in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

Political stakeholders were making efforts to forge alliances and secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.

According to the results announced so far, PTI-backed independent candidates have managed to win 92 seats. PML-N is in the second position with 79 seats, while the PPP has won 54 seats.

The MQM-P won in 17 constituencies, JUI-F in four, and PML-Q in three, while IPP and BNP won two seats each.

Following the general elections, both the PML-N and PPP had formed committees to decide the terms and conditions for the next federal government.