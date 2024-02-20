PPP’s Qadir Mandokhel booked for polling station vandalism

A case has been filed against PPP candidate Qadir Mandokhel for allegedly vandalizing a polling station on the day of the general elections.

A case registered at the Madina Colony police station against PPP’s nominee Qadir Mandukhel was initiated based on a complaint from the presiding officer.

The complaint details sections 149, 147, 186, 461, and 506 of the law, accusing Mandokhel of vandalizing the polling station in National Assembly Constituency NA 242.

According to the presiding officer, Hafiz Kaleemullah, who is a primary school teacher in the education department and works at Government Khair Muslim Boys and Secondary School, in his complaint said the incident occurred during his duty as the Presiding Officer at AN 242 MH School, Baldia Town, Sector D3 on February 8.

The complaint outlines that an angry mob forcibly entered the polling station around 5 o’clock, disrupting the counting process by throwing polling materials and scattering ballot papers. The assailants allegedly interfered with official duties, shouted threats, and then left the room.

Efforts were made to secure the equipment and scattered votes, however due to communication breakdown the incident could not be immediately reported to the RO office, according to the complaint.