Tuesday, February 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Prince Harry's desperation over King Charles ‘not desired' by Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's desperation over King Charles ‘not desired' by Meghan Markle
Agencies
10:06 PM | February 20, 2024
International

Prince Harry has reportedly made up his mind to fix his relationships with the Firm, because there is ‘no other way left’ in his eyes.

All of this has been referenced by an inside source close to OK magazine.

 
They began the whole conversation by referencing the “emotional conversations” behind the scenes.

This is because according to the insider, “Meghan doesn't want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England, but Harry is of the opinion that he must repair the damage that has been caused.”

As of now “There have been plenty of emotional conversations and heart-to-hearts over the best way to handle the situation and move forward.”

At the end of the day, “Harry wants to put an end to the feud and regrets the way that things have turned out.”

Later on into the conversation the same source also doubled down on the Duke’s desire for reconciliation given that there is “no plan B” for the Duke of Sussex because fixing the damage with his family is the “only option” for him.

Multan Sultans down Islamabad United to record second victory in HBL PSL 9

That is because “It's finally hit home how difficult it will be to repair the damage caused by the various swipes at his family over the years.”
 

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1708402338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024