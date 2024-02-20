Prince Harry's desperation over King Charles ‘not desired' by Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has reportedly made up his mind to fix his relationships with the Firm, because there is ‘no other way left’ in his eyes.

All of this has been referenced by an inside source close to OK magazine.



They began the whole conversation by referencing the “emotional conversations” behind the scenes.

This is because according to the insider, “Meghan doesn't want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England, but Harry is of the opinion that he must repair the damage that has been caused.”

As of now “There have been plenty of emotional conversations and heart-to-hearts over the best way to handle the situation and move forward.”

At the end of the day, “Harry wants to put an end to the feud and regrets the way that things have turned out.”

Later on into the conversation the same source also doubled down on the Duke’s desire for reconciliation given that there is “no plan B” for the Duke of Sussex because fixing the damage with his family is the “only option” for him.

That is because “It's finally hit home how difficult it will be to repair the damage caused by the various swipes at his family over the years.”

