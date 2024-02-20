Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Provincial ombudsman inaugurates district office Sanghar

Staff Reporter
February 20, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -   The Provincial Ombuds­man Sindh Aijaz Ali Khan has said that to provide quick and inexpensive justice to the people in government departments, the offices of the ombudsman have been established in every district so that complaints can be redressed immediately. He expressed these views while addressing a gathering held here after inaugurating the Regional Office district Sang­har. He further said that the public should register their complaints with the district ombudsman with a simple application on blank paper, and the district office will ad­dress the grievances of the public by summoning the concerned officers. He stated that for this purpose, we have a mechanism under which the performance of the dis­trict officers is also evaluated from time to time, so that the problems of the people can be solved. Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Re­gional Director Ombudsman Sanghar, Fazal Muhammad Sheikh said that Sanghar district consists of vast land, and its Khipro taluka is big­ger than many districts of Sindh, yet we have solved the problems of the people, and we are receiving thousands of cases from all over Sindh. On this occasion, regional di­rectors of Tharparkar, Dadu, Larkana, Ghotki, Additional Deputy Commissioner I, Sal­eem Jatoi and other officers were also present. 

