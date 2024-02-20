PTI’s Haleem meets GDA delegation to discuss Sindh protest plan

KARACHI - PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh has met a delegation of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in Sindh to discuss their joint action plan of protests against alleged rigging in the February 8 polls. In a post on facebook, the PTI also shared a video of the said meeting. The PTI’s Karachi Secretary General Ali Ahmed Palh and MPA-elect Agha Arsalan Khan were also present during the meeting, wherein they dis­cussed the prospects of forming a “strong alliance” to hold protests in the province.