PTI’s Uphill Battle

As PTI endeavours to establish governments in various provinces, it fac­es numerous challenges in forming alliances and addressing a myriad of issues. At the heart of its struggle is the attempt to reclaim seats alleg­edly stolen from the party. Despite emerging as the single largest party in the National Assembly, the journey before it assumes a strong posi­tion in the NA is still ongoing.

PTI’s determination to form governments, both at the center and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is evident as the party swiftly partners with Sun­ni Ittehad Council. Committees for government formation are in prog­ress in various provinces, emphasizing the need for strategic alliances. Despite winning the majority of seats through independent candidates supported by PTI, there’s much to do before the party can secure the federal government and reclaim seats believed lost to rigging. The chal­lenge requires PTI to forge additional alliances, navigating legal avenues while avoiding nationwide protests.

While PTI and its supported independent candidates have secured a substantial number of seats, the quest for strategic alliances remains crucial for a majority in the 266-seat National Assembly. Parties like Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen and Jamaat-i-Islami are potential collabo­rators. While alliances present opportunities, PTI must tread carefully to retain existing members and position itself for a lasting foothold in the National Assembly. PTI’s likelihood to form the government in KP, where most supporters reside, contrasts with uncertainty about its cen­tral government prospects. There is mounting pressure on PTI to swift­ly form alliances, avoiding further delays in the government formation process. The process has already suffered setbacks due to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s delayed announcement of election results. At the same time, PTI faces the challenge of countering allegations of elec­tion rigging and worker harassment, shedding light on broader chal­lenges in Pakistan’s democratic processes and governance.

Instability and chaos are detrimental, requiring PTI to exhibit matu­rity and patience as it claims power. To prevent further instability in the country, PTI must resort to peaceful means to counter election-re­lated allegations. While forming alliances may be challenging, PTI must be careful in choosing partners, as the fate of the country depends on the party with the most seats in the National Assembly. The future of the party hinges on its ability to address these setbacks.