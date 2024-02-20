PTI’s Uphill Battle

As PTI endeavours to establish governments in various provinces, it faces numerous challenges in forming alliances and addressing a myriad of issues. At the heart of its struggle is the attempt to reclaim seats allegedly stolen from the party. Despite emerging as the single largest party in the National Assembly, the journey before it assumes a strong position in the NA is still ongoing.
PTI’s determination to form governments, both at the center and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is evident as the party swiftly partners with Sunni Ittehad Council. Committees for government formation are in progress in various provinces, emphasizing the need for strategic alliances. Despite winning the majority of seats through independent candidates supported by PTI, there’s much to do before the party can secure the federal government and reclaim seats believed lost to rigging. The challenge requires PTI to forge additional alliances, navigating legal avenues while avoiding nationwide protests.
While PTI and its supported independent candidates have secured a substantial number of seats, the quest for strategic alliances remains crucial for a majority in the 266-seat National Assembly. Parties like Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen and Jamaat-i-Islami are potential collaborators. While alliances present opportunities, PTI must tread carefully to retain existing members and position itself for a lasting foothold in the National Assembly. PTI’s likelihood to form the government in KP, where most supporters reside, contrasts with uncertainty about its central government prospects. There is mounting pressure on PTI to swiftly form alliances, avoiding further delays in the government formation process. The process has already suffered setbacks due to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s delayed announcement of election results. At the same time, PTI faces the challenge of countering allegations of election rigging and worker harassment, shedding light on broader challenges in Pakistan’s democratic processes and governance.
Instability and chaos are detrimental, requiring PTI to exhibit maturity and patience as it claims power. To prevent further instability in the country, PTI must resort to peaceful means to counter election-related allegations. While forming alliances may be challenging, PTI must be careful in choosing partners, as the fate of the country depends on the party with the most seats in the National Assembly. The future of the party hinges on its ability to address these setbacks.