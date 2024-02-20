‘Putin killed my husband,’ says Alexei Navalny’s widow

MOSCOW - Alexei Navalny’s widow said on Monday that Russian President Vlad­imir Putin killed her husband, as she vowed to carry on his work, three days after he died in an Arctic prison. Holding back tears in a video address pub­lished Monday, Yulia Navalnaya said: “Three days ago, Vladimir Pu­tin killed my husband, Alexei Navalny.”

Prison authorities said Navalny died af­ter losing conscious­ness following a walk in his prison colony in Kharp, 1,200 kilome­tres northeast of Mos­cow inside the Arctic Circle. “Alexei died in a prison colony after three years of torment and torture,” Navalna­ya said on Monday.

Navalnaya, who was by her husband’s side for more than a decade in his fight against Pu­tin, vowed to continue his work. “The most important thing we can do for Alexei and for ourselves is to keep fighting, more desper­ately and more fiercely than before,” she said. “We need to seize ev­ery opportunity to fight against war, against cor­ruption, against injus­tice, to fight for fair elec­tions and the freedom of speech, to fight to take back our country.”

Russia hands jail terms to dozens of Na­valny mourners

Russian courts have sentenced dozens of people detained at events commemorat­ing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to short pris­on sentences, official court announcements showed, with 154 sen­tenced in Saint Peters­burg alone.

Details of rulings pub­lished by the city’s court service on Saturday and Sunday showed 154 people had been given jail time of up to 14 days for violating Russia’s strict anti-protest laws.

Rights groups and independent media outlets reported a handful of similar sen­tences in other cities across the country.