‘Putin killed my husband,’ says Alexei Navalny’s widow

MOSCOW - Alexei Navalny’s widow said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin killed her husband, as she vowed to carry on his work, three days after he died in an Arctic prison. Holding back tears in a video address published Monday, Yulia Navalnaya said: “Three days ago, Vladimir Putin killed my husband, Alexei Navalny.”
Prison authorities said Navalny died after losing consciousness following a walk in his prison colony in Kharp, 1,200 kilometres northeast of Moscow inside the Arctic Circle. “Alexei died in a prison colony after three years of torment and torture,” Navalnaya said on Monday.
Navalnaya, who was by her husband’s side for more than a decade in his fight against Putin, vowed to continue his work. “The most important thing we can do for Alexei and for ourselves is to keep fighting, more desperately and more fiercely than before,” she said. “We need to seize every opportunity to fight against war, against corruption, against injustice, to fight for fair elections and the freedom of speech, to fight to take back our country.”
Russia hands jail terms to dozens of Navalny mourners
Russian courts have sentenced dozens of people detained at events commemorating Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to short prison sentences, official court announcements showed, with 154 sentenced in Saint Petersburg alone.
Details of rulings published by the city’s court service on Saturday and Sunday showed 154 people had been given jail time of up to 14 days for violating Russia’s strict anti-protest laws.
Rights groups and independent media outlets reported a handful of similar sentences in other cities across the country.