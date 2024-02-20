Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Rain likely to hit Karachi from February 25

Web Desk
9:03 PM | February 20, 2024
Regional, Karachi

The dwellers of Karachi should brace themselves for another spell of rain and make all the required arrangements as the port city is likely to be hit by downpours by the end of this week under a westerly system of winds, which is expected to enter the country on February 25.

Weather analyst Jawad Memon said there is a chance of showers in Sindh and Balochistan under this system. Karachi is also expected to receive rain under this rain-producing system, he added.

Memon said that the system is expected to remain effective till February 27.

It may be noted that heavy downpours coupled with thunder and lightning wreaked havoc in the metropolis earlier this month, as rainwater mixed with sewage overflowing from choked lines flooded the roads and streets across the city.

Following the rain, major arteries in the mega city were submerged with rainwater and commuters were stuck in their vehicles, while water also entered houses and hospitals.

Commuters faced troubles due to accumulated water mixed with sewage overflowing from choked lines on most of the roads, including MA Jinnah Road and II Chundrigar Road.
 

Web Desk

