Rs35.6b programme being launched to eradicate fatal diseases: Minister

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan on Mon­day said that a mega project worth Rs35.6 billion was being launched to eradicate fatal diseases includ­ing sugar, HIV AIDs and hepatitis in the country.

He said that a Rs6 billion pro­gramme has been prepared for the control of sugar disease besides projects were being launched for the eradication of AIDs HIV.

He was addressing a function after inaugurating a modern la­bour room at the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Kotkay in Charsadda district.

The minister said that providing the best healthcare facilities to pa­tients at their doorsteps was the top priority of the government.

He said that basic health units are being strengthened in terms of medical staff, equipment and medicines.

The minister said the promise of rehabilitation of the flood-af­fected BHU has been fulfilled and termed the cooperation of the World Health Organisation for re­habilitation of the BHU as highly praiseworthy.

Nadeem Jan said that people of the area would now get quality treatment and medicine facilities at their doorsteps.

The minister said responsibilities rest on the shoulders of officials of the health department to ensure the best use of the BHU for the bet­terment of the people. He said that timely availability of the staff and provision of better healthcare facil­ities was the prime responsibility of the health department.

“If the performance of BHUs is good then there will be minimum load on big hospitals and precious lives would be saved,” he said.

Later, the minister visited the basic health unit Akhun Dheri Charsadda and TB Hospital Bagh­dada in Mardan where he also in­augurated a training centre. The minister was briefed about these projects.