Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Rupee gains 1 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 1 paisa against dollar
February 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The rupee on Monday gained 01 paisa against the US dol­lar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.35 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.36. How­ever, according to the Forex Association of Paki­stan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.3 and Rs 282.2, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 61 paisas to close at Rs 301.27 against the last day’s clos­ing of Rs 300.66, according to the State Bank of Paki­stan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.86, whereas an increase of Rs 1.30 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 352.70 compared to the last closing of Rs 351.40. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham de­creased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 76.05 and the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged to close at Rs 74.48.

