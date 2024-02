LAHORE - PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that a session of the National Assembly, which would be the first of the upcoming government, should be convened “as soon as possible”. In a post on X, he said, “Conducting the grand national dialogue is the prime responsibility of this assembly.” Rafique further said that state institutions should also be involved in the dialogue to “give way to each other so that Pakistan gets way”.