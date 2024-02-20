Saudi Airline makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

A Saudi Airline flight made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday after India’s Mumbai airport denied it permission to make a medical emergency landing.

Flight SV 805 of Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, took off from Bangladesh’s Dhaka airport Monday night for Riyadh.

The aircraft was in the Indian airspace when it reported a medical emergency involving a passenger identified as Abu Tahir, 44.

The pilot changed the course and headed towards Mumbai airport. However, the air traffic controller told it to divert again and land in Karachi.

It landed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport at 7:28 am on Tuesday.

The passenger was examined by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) doctors after the Saudi airline made an emergency landing.

The flight resumed its journey to Jeddah after the condition of the passenger improved following medical treatment.

More than 300 passengers were on board the Saudi flight when it landed at the Karachi Airport.