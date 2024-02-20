Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Security forces kill terrorist in DI Khan IBO

Web Desk
7:43 PM | February 20, 2024
Security forces on Tuesday killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists as a result of which terrorist Muhammad Sohail was killed, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the law enforcement agencies as well as target killings of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to wipe out any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

