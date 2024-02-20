Seminary teacher kidnapped from Matiari

MATIARI - A sem­inary teacher was reported kidnapped from the suburbs of Matiari district in interior Sindh when he was coming back to home after attend­ing a marriage ceremony, reported on Monday. Family members and residents of the area have expressed concerns about the abduction of the poor madrassa teacher. The incident created panic in the area as locals were already worried about the rising inci­dents of robberies. The family members and relatives of the victim urged the Sindh gov­ernment and inspector gen­eral of police to recover the teacher as soon as possible.