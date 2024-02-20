Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Seven-day anti-polio drive from March 2 in Peshawar

February 20, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   A seven-day anti polio vaccina­tion drive would start from March 02 in the provin­cial capital to vaccinate 901,986 children under the age of five against the crippling disease.

The campaign would continue till March 08 un­der the supervision of district administration. 2506 health teams with adequate security would adminis­ter the polio drops, said the office of the deputy Com­missioner. Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir has ap­pealed to the parents to get their children vaccinated for eradication of the disease.

