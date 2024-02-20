Shattered accountability

Dr. Martin Luther King’s powerful words, “justice delayed is justice denied,” echo with a tragic truth in our nation. Common citizens find themselves struck in unending legal battles, while powerful quarters seem to avoid facing the consequences of their actions. Such lack of accountability makes it almost impossible to hold even high-ranking officials or corrupt bureaucrats responsible for their wrongdoings. Blatant corruption, misuse of power, trust deficit, and denial of the sworn oath that they took before assuming their sacred duties. Apparently, neither the government, opposition, nor the judiciary demonstrates sincere commitment to accountability as witnessed in other democracies.
In stark contrast, nations like the USA, France, and South Korea boast robust judicial systems with effective checks and balances. Recent events stand as stark reminders of the importance of holding the powerful accountable. Two former South Korean presidents face jail time for corruption and human rights violations. Former US Congressman Rostenkowski, wielding immense power as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, received a sentence for using his office for personal gain. Similarly, France’s former President Chirac faced the consequences of corruption, and South Korea’s President Park Geun-hye was removed from office following a scandal.
These instances resonate profoundly. They underscore the vital role accountability plays in upholding law and order, reminding us that power unchecked breeds injustice. It is our collective responsibility to demand accountability from those who betray public trust, exploit national wealth, and squander the nation’s future.
We stand at a pivotal moment, a crossroads where the path we choose will define the very soul of our nation. We can accept the status quo, where justice remains in name only, or we can demand change. Empowering our judiciary is the first cornerstone. We must demand judicial independence, free from political pressures and undue influence, granting them the strength and impartiality to uphold the law without fear or favor. Anti-corruption bodies like the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) must be fortified, not just in name, but in spirit. Furthermore, we must demand and implement harsher penalties for corruption and financial crimes. Let the punishment act as a deafening deterrent, reminding those tempted by greed that justice has teeth.
But legal frameworks alone are not enough. We need a vibrant, independent media landscape. A media empowered to investigate, expose, and hold the powerful accountable, acting as a watchdog against the shadows of corruption. Only through our collective will and unwavering commitment can we build a nation where accountability reigns supreme, and justice truly serves all.
SAJJAD ALI MUGHERI,
Larkana.