SIC submits 32 more affidavits of PTI-backed MNAs to ECP

The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) on Tuesday submitted the affidavits of 32 successful PTI-backed independent candidates to the Election Commission thus reaching the number to 82.

The affidavits of these independent candidates for the National Assembly have been submitted by the head of the SIC Sahibzada Hamid Raza. The affidavits of more MNAs will also be submitted today.



The head of the Council said that the affidavits of the successful independent candidates of the provincial assemblies will also be submitted soon.

He said that a priority list for the reserved seats will also be submitted soon.