Sindh ACE starts probe of Rs41m alleged embezzlement of SIDA’s funds

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment has be­gun an investigation of the matter of alleged em­bezzlement of Rs41 million funds by a female of­ficer, BPS-18 Sociologist Shakeela Laghari, of Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA).

According to details, an Inspector of the ACE Agha Hussain has written a letter addressed to SIDA in that regard. The official has sought com­plete details of the entire project of rehabilitation of the Akram Canal including its component of compensating the people owning residential or commercial properties which were demolished.

The required record includes the complete bud­get released by the World Bank through Govern­ment of Sindh under the project WISP, 2020.

The complete expenditures against the released budget for the project had also been demanded.

The SIDA would have to submit details of the contractors who remained engaged in the project as well as the officers and officials with previous or existing postings in the project. The ACE has put on notice Laghari, her subordinate Maaz Effandi and R&D Wing’s Amin Khushk.