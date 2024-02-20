Special forces blocked UK resettlement applications from elite Afghan troops

LONDON - UK Special Forces blocked Afghan troops they had fought alongside from relocating to the UK after the Taliban seized power, BBC Panorama can reveal. Leaked documents show special forces rejected applications despite some containing compelling evidence of service alongside the British military. Afghan commandos accompanied British special forces on some of the most dangerous missions of the conflict. The Ministry of Defence said it was conducting an independent review. When the Taliban swept to power in August 2021, members of Afghan Special Forces units CF 333 and ATF 444 - known as the “Triples” - were among the groups most at risk of reprisal, having supported UK Special Forces in their fight against the Taliban. They were eligible to apply for resettlement to the UK under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (Arap) scheme, but hundreds had their applications rejected. Dozens have reportedly been beaten, tortured, or killed by the Taliban since. The Armed Forces Minister, James Heappey, has now announced a review of about 2,000 applications after admitting that the decision-making process behind some rejections was “not robust”.