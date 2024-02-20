Special forces blocked UK resettlement applications from elite Afghan troops

LONDON - UK Special Forces blocked Afghan troops they had fought alongside from re­locating to the UK after the Taliban seized power, BBC Panorama can reveal. Leaked documents show special forces rejected ap­plications despite some containing compelling evidence of service along­side the British military. Afghan commandos ac­companied British special forces on some of the most dangerous missions of the conflict. The Ministry of Defence said it was con­ducting an independent review. When the Taliban swept to power in August 2021, members of Afghan Special Forces units CF 333 and ATF 444 - known as the “Triples” - were among the groups most at risk of reprisal, having supported UK Special Forces in their fight against the Taliban. They were eligible to apply for resettlement to the UK under the Afghan Reloca­tion and Assistance Policy (Arap) scheme, but hun­dreds had their applica­tions rejected. Dozens have reportedly been beaten, tortured, or killed by the Taliban since. The Armed Forces Minister, James He­appey, has now announced a review of about 2,000 ap­plications after admitting that the decision-making process behind some re­jections was “not robust”.