Tuesday, February 20, 2024
SSP discusses security plan to maintain law, order during Ramazan

Staff Reporter
February 20, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SUKKUR   -   Se­nior Superintend of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Zubair Nazeer Shaikh on Monday discussed a security plan to maintain law and order situation during the holy month of Ramazan. In this connection a meeting chaired by SSP was largely attended by all DSPs and SHOs discussed in detail ways and means for maintaining peace during the holy month of Ramazan in the district besides keeping a vigilant eye in the field dur­ing Taraweeh prayers in the mosques. Police vehicles will be effectively patrolling in the vicinity of masjids, imambar­gahs and places of worship. Po­lice personnel will be on duty at all masjids, imambargahs and places of worship across the district. SSP Sukkur said that over 200 police officers and youths will be deployed for the security of mosques and bazaars during the Ramzan-ul-Mubarik. A comprehensive security plan for the security of mosques, imambargahs and all major bazaars will be made during Ramazan. Exit checking system will be made more ef­ficient, the meeting discussed. 

Staff Reporter

