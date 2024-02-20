SSP holds open court to address grievances

RAWALPINDI - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Rawalpindi, Zunaira Azfar, conducted an open court at the Police Lines Headquarters on Monday to directly address public complaints. The SSP, through a police spokesperson, conveyed that she issued directives to the concerned officers, emphasizing the need for prompt action and detailed reports on citizen-submitted complaints.
Zunaira Azfar emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for negligence on the part of officials. The purpose of these ‘Open Courts’ is to offer immediate relief to citizens, address their concerns, and enhance policing standards. Furthermore, she instructed officers to complete inquiries and submit reports within the stipulated time frame.
Highlighting the importance of dispensing speedy justice based on merit, Azfar urged all-out efforts to improve service delivery standards in the district.