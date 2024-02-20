SSP holds open court to address grievances

RAWALPINDI - Se­nior Superintendent of Po­lice (SSP) Investigation Rawalpindi, Zunaira Azfar, conducted an open court at the Police Lines Headquar­ters on Monday to directly address public complaints. The SSP, through a police spokesperson, conveyed that she issued directives to the concerned officers, emphasizing the need for prompt action and detailed reports on citizen-submit­ted complaints.

Zunaira Azfar empha­sized a zero-tolerance pol­icy for negligence on the part of officials. The pur­pose of these ‘Open Courts’ is to offer immediate relief to citizens, address their concerns, and enhance po­licing standards. Further­more, she instructed offi­cers to complete inquiries and submit reports within the stipulated time frame.

Highlighting the impor­tance of dispensing speedy justice based on merit, Az­far urged all-out efforts to improve service delivery standards in the district.