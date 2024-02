MUZAFFARGARH - The Punjab Govern­ment retrieved 86 acres of land, costing Rs565 million in district Muzaf­fargarh. According to the official sources, the of­fice of the provincial om­budsman responded to various complaints and ensured the retrieval of the land. The official said that nobody would be al­lowed to occupy govern­ment land and affirmed that action against land grabbers would continue in the future.