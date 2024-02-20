Tuesday, February 20, 2024
SU VC distributes scholarship cheques among students

Our Staff Reporter
February 20, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  The Sindh University Jams­horo Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro distributed cheques of 6.841 million ru­pees to a total of 172 students of the university under various scholarship programmes.

According to the univer­sity spokesperson, a ceremony was held at the Senate Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Secre­tariat, where the vice chancel­lor distributed cheques among students under the National Endowment Scholarship for Talent (NEST) for the batches of 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. During the ceremony, under the Student Welfare Fund, 15 lucky students, and under the Sindh Educational Endowment Fund, 16 successful students were also given scholarship cheques. Addressing the ceremony, the vice chancellor of SU, Prof (Mer­itorious) Dr Muhammad Sid­dique Kalhoro stated that under the NEST, each hostel resident student is being given a cheque of Rs140,000, and each non-hostel resident student is being given a cheque of Rs56,000.

He mentioned that the Stu­dent Welfare Fund was being contributed by the university’s faculty from their salaries, and each student under this schol­arship received a cheque of Rs20,000. He further stated that under the Sindh Educational Endowment Fund, each student received a cheque of Rs33,000.

