Tuesday, February 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Suspect arrested in injured condition in ‘encounter’

Our Staff Reporter
February 20, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  The B-Section police arrested a suspect in injured condition in an encounter near Christian grave­yard in Latifabad. A police spokesperson informed here on Monday that the police were engaged in an exchange of fire by some suspects riding on a mo­torbike near the graveyard when the police were patrolling the locality.

According to him, one of the suspects sustained a gunshot during the firing but his associate escape.

He identified the suspect as Shahid Arain who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for treat­ment of his bullet injury in his leg. The spokesperson said the police were checking previous criminal record of the suspect. Separately, the City police ar­rested an alleged motorbike snatcher and recovered from his possession a CG-125 motorbike which was snatched from Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi on January 14 in the jurisdiction of the same police station.

AGP submits names of advocates in federation appeal against SC judgment in Sher Bano case

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1708314815.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024