Suspect arrested in injured condition in ‘encounter’

HYDERABAD - The B-Section police arrested a suspect in injured condition in an encounter near Christian grave­yard in Latifabad. A police spokesperson informed here on Monday that the police were engaged in an exchange of fire by some suspects riding on a mo­torbike near the graveyard when the police were patrolling the locality.

According to him, one of the suspects sustained a gunshot during the firing but his associate escape.

He identified the suspect as Shahid Arain who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for treat­ment of his bullet injury in his leg. The spokesperson said the police were checking previous criminal record of the suspect. Separately, the City police ar­rested an alleged motorbike snatcher and recovered from his possession a CG-125 motorbike which was snatched from Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi on January 14 in the jurisdiction of the same police station.