Suspect arrested in injured condition in ‘encounter’

HYDERABAD - The B-Section police arrested a suspect in injured condition in an encounter near Christian graveyard in Latifabad. A police spokesperson informed here on Monday that the police were engaged in an exchange of fire by some suspects riding on a motorbike near the graveyard when the police were patrolling the locality.
According to him, one of the suspects sustained a gunshot during the firing but his associate escape.
He identified the suspect as Shahid Arain who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for treatment of his bullet injury in his leg. The spokesperson said the police were checking previous criminal record of the suspect. Separately, the City police arrested an alleged motorbike snatcher and recovered from his possession a CG-125 motorbike which was snatched from Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi on January 14 in the jurisdiction of the same police station.