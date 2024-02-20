Top seeds enter RLK Group Punjab Open Tennis semis

LAHORE - The RLK Group Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2024 wit­nessed its top players moving forward to the semifinals after a series of compelling quarterfi­nal matches at the Punjab Ten­nis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, on Monday. In the men’s singles quarterfinals, Muhammad Abid triumphed over Zaid Mujahid with a convincing score of 6-2, 6-2. Abdullah Adnan secured his semifinal spot by defeating Im­ran Bhatti 7-5, 6-3, Heera Ashiq made a remarkable comeback against Waqas Malik, winning 3-6, 6-0, 2-0 after Malik retired mid-match. Muzamil Murtaza rounded off the singles quar­terfinal victories with a solid performance against Sikandar Hayat, winning 6-2, 6-2.

In the men’s doubles, Muzamil Murtaza and Abdullah Adnan dominated Hamza Ali Rizwan and Omer Jawad 6-2, 6-1 while Heera Ashiq and Ahmad Babar defeated Haroon Zahid and Rai Asim with an impressive score of 6-1, 6-2. In the women’s sin­gles semifinals, Shimza Durab and Bismel Zia emerged victori­ous, setting up what promises to be an exciting final. Durab over­powered Laiba Iqbal Khan 6-2, 6-0, while Zia secured her win against Labika Durab 6-4, 6-1.

Talha Waheed and Arif Feroze claimed victory in the seniors 45 plus doubles semifinals against Qadir Nawaz and Mu­nir Gill with a score of 6-4, 7-5. In the seniors 50 plus singles semifinals, Rashid Malik and Fayyaz Khan advanced to the final round with wins over Ka­mran Qureshi and Ashar Khan, respectively.

In the boys/girls U-12 and U-10 categories, Ohad e Musta­fa, Muaz Shahbaz, M Ehsan Bari, Aimen Rehan, Ayan Shahbaz, and Daniyal Abdullah show­cased their potential with com­manding victories.