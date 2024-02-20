Tuesday, February 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Top seeds enter RLK Group Punjab Open Tennis semis

Top seeds enter RLK Group Punjab Open Tennis semis
Our Staff Reporter
February 20, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The RLK Group Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2024 wit­nessed its top players moving forward to the semifinals after a series of compelling quarterfi­nal matches at the Punjab Ten­nis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, on Monday. In the men’s singles quarterfinals, Muhammad Abid triumphed over Zaid Mujahid with a convincing score of 6-2, 6-2. Abdullah Adnan secured his semifinal spot by defeating Im­ran Bhatti 7-5, 6-3, Heera Ashiq made a remarkable comeback against Waqas Malik, winning 3-6, 6-0, 2-0 after Malik retired mid-match. Muzamil Murtaza rounded off the singles quar­terfinal victories with a solid performance against Sikandar Hayat, winning 6-2, 6-2. 

In the men’s doubles, Muzamil Murtaza and Abdullah Adnan dominated Hamza Ali Rizwan and Omer Jawad 6-2, 6-1 while Heera Ashiq and Ahmad Babar defeated Haroon Zahid and Rai Asim with an impressive score of 6-1, 6-2. In the women’s sin­gles semifinals, Shimza Durab and Bismel Zia emerged victori­ous, setting up what promises to be an exciting final. Durab over­powered Laiba Iqbal Khan 6-2, 6-0, while Zia secured her win against Labika Durab 6-4, 6-1. 

PM should leave office if can’t perform his duties, says IHC

Talha Waheed and Arif Feroze claimed victory in the seniors 45 plus doubles semifinals against Qadir Nawaz and Mu­nir Gill with a score of 6-4, 7-5. In the seniors 50 plus singles semifinals, Rashid Malik and Fayyaz Khan advanced to the final round with wins over Ka­mran Qureshi and Ashar Khan, respectively. 

In the boys/girls U-12 and U-10 categories, Ohad e Musta­fa, Muaz Shahbaz, M Ehsan Bari, Aimen Rehan, Ayan Shahbaz, and Daniyal Abdullah show­cased their potential with com­manding victories.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1708314815.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024