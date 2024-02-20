Tuesday, February 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Traders meet Karachi Police chief

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 20, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -  A delegation representing the Orangi Trade Asso­ciation convened in a significant meeting with Ad­ditional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Karachi, Khadim Hussain Rind, at his office on Monday.

The gathering served as a platform for the busi­nessmen to articulate their concerns directly to the Karachi Police chief. During the session, as per a spokesperson for the Karachi Police, the business­men candidly discussed a range of issues affecting their community with the additional IGP. These dis­cussions encompassed various aspects of safety, se­curity, and logistical challenges that impact the daily operations of businesses within the Orangi area. In response to the concerns raised, Additional IGP - Ka­rachi, Khadim Hussain Rind, affirmed his commit­ment to addressing the challenges faced by the trad­ers promptly and effectively.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1708314815.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024