Traders meet Karachi Police chief

KARACHI - A delegation representing the Orangi Trade Asso­ciation convened in a significant meeting with Ad­ditional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Karachi, Khadim Hussain Rind, at his office on Monday.

The gathering served as a platform for the busi­nessmen to articulate their concerns directly to the Karachi Police chief. During the session, as per a spokesperson for the Karachi Police, the business­men candidly discussed a range of issues affecting their community with the additional IGP. These dis­cussions encompassed various aspects of safety, se­curity, and logistical challenges that impact the daily operations of businesses within the Orangi area. In response to the concerns raised, Additional IGP - Ka­rachi, Khadim Hussain Rind, affirmed his commit­ment to addressing the challenges faced by the trad­ers promptly and effectively.