Traffic police seize 1410 motorcycles in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD - In a crackdown against traffic violators, Abbottabad traffic police on Monday seized 1410 motorcycles and imposed heavy fines.

The crackdown was carried out under the supervi­sion of SP Traffic Warden Abbottabad, Suleman Zafar.

In an effort to ensure road safety and save pre­cious human lives, traffic police seized 1410 mo­torcycles from riders found without helmets. Addi­tionally, 876 motorcyclists and other vehicle drivers were fined for lacking proper number plates or having decorated or non-standard plates. Further­more, 87 vehicles were fined for unauthorized use of police or revolving lights. Moreover, 876 vehicles were fined, and 416 motorcycles were impounded, signaling zero tolerance for unlawful behaviour be­hind the wheel. In a bid to enhance transparency and safety, 1018 vehicles were fined for the use of tinted glass. Responding to public concerns about extra fares, 231 vehicles were fined on both local and out-of-town routes.