Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Trials of PM youth talent hunt judo organised at RWU

February 20, 2024
RAWALPINDI   -  Two-day trials of the Prime Min¬ister (PM) Youth Talent Hunt Judo (Women) are under¬way at Rawalpindi Wom¬en University (RWU), orga¬nized with the support of the Higher Education Com¬mission (HEC) Islamabad. RWU has already successful¬ly conducted similar trials in Hunza, Skardu, Mirpur, and Muzaffarabad regions. Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor of RWU, ex¬pressed satisfaction with the extensive participation of women athletes from diverse regions. She com¬mended the HEC for facil¬itating the event and pro¬viding crucial support. The collaborative efforts of HEC and RWU aim to promote and nurture the potential of female athletes nationwide. Sadaf Parveen, Assistant Director Sports at RWU, is the organizing secretary for the trials taking place on February 19 and 20. She highlighted the abun¬dance of talent in every re¬gion and praised the female players for showcasing their skills with enthusiasm. Re¬nowned personalities from each region participated in the trials, contributing to the encouragement and empow¬erment of women athletes.

