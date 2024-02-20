Verification of KMC employees’ data started

KARACHI - The process of verifying the data of KMC employees for transfer to PIU Click Sindh Local Government Department under the SAP application system has started, on the direction of Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab.
In this regard, the pay sheet clerks of all departments have been summoned on February 20 at the KMC Head Office with the paid bills of their departments for January 2024 so that those department data of active employees can be updated and verified, said a statement on Monday.
All drawing and disbursing officers and heads of departments of KMC have been directed to maintain full coordination with the KMC Payroll Section, Information Technology department and complete the data verification process of the employees of the concerned department within three days. Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab had shifted the disbursement of salary and pension of KMC employees to SAP application in August 2023.
KMC is the first local body in Pakistan where employees salary and pension has been shifted to SAP application to ensure transparency in employees data, which would not only improve the salary and pension data but also due to the implementation of this method, the payment of double salary will also be resolved.
Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that by transferring all the data related to salaries of employees working in various departments of KMC and pension of retired employees to SAP, this record has been improved and secured and if required, any information regarding officers or other employees will be readily available.
He said that alongwith the infrastructure of the city, KMC is being developed on modern lines, it is necessary to use modern technology to be in tune with the requirements of the present day, the relevant departments of the Government of Sindh on this project is working in collaboration with and it is good that the Sindh government department is helping to improve the efficiency of local bodies of Karachi. He further said that all officers of KMC have been directed to complete this most important project through mutual communication and direct their subordinates to fully cooperate with the Payroll Department.