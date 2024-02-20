Verification of KMC employees’ data started

KARACHI - The process of verifying the data of KMC employees for transfer to PIU Click Sindh Local Government Depart­ment under the SAP application sys­tem has started, on the direction of Ka­rachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

In this regard, the pay sheet clerks of all departments have been sum­moned on February 20 at the KMC Head Office with the paid bills of their departments for January 2024 so that those department data of ac­tive employees can be updated and verified, said a statement on Monday.

All drawing and disbursing of­ficers and heads of departments of KMC have been directed to maintain full coordination with the KMC Pay­roll Section, Information Technology department and complete the data verification process of the employees of the concerned department within three days. Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab had shifted the dis­bursement of salary and pension of KMC employees to SAP application in August 2023.

KMC is the first local body in Paki­stan where employees salary and pension has been shifted to SAP ap­plication to ensure transparency in employees data, which would not only improve the salary and pension data but also due to the implementa­tion of this method, the payment of double salary will also be resolved.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that by transferring all the data related to salaries of em­ployees working in various depart­ments of KMC and pension of retired employees to SAP, this record has been improved and secured and if required, any information regarding officers or other employees will be readily available.

He said that alongwith the infra­structure of the city, KMC is being developed on modern lines, it is nec­essary to use modern technology to be in tune with the requirements of the present day, the relevant depart­ments of the Government of Sindh on this project is working in col­laboration with and it is good that the Sindh government department is helping to improve the efficiency of local bodies of Karachi. He further said that all officers of KMC have been directed to complete this most important project through mutual communication and direct their sub­ordinates to fully cooperate with the Payroll Department.