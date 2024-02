Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby boy on February 15, the star batter announced on Instagram today.

Virat and Anushka have been one of the biggest power couples in India, getting married in an intimate ceremony in December 2017. They welcomed their first child, Vamika, two years ago.

The former Indian captain had opted out of the ongoing Test series against England, citing personal reasons and is expected to enjoy some family time after the birth of his second child.