Volunteers: unsung heroes

In a world where everyone is engrossed in their respective occupations, driven by the need for financial sustenance or simply to make a living, there exists a group of individuals who dedicate their time and effort without any monetary compensation. These unsung heroes work tirelessly for the benefit of their communities, contributing to the betterment of society. While money is undoubtedly a necessity, these individuals find motivation beyond financial gain, driven by a deep sense of purpose and a commitment to serving others.
Numerous foundations and organisations operate on both national and international levels, focusing on community welfare. Thousands of individuals selflessly volunteer with these organisations, embodying the spirit of altruism. Sindh, too, has its share of remarkable individuals devoted to the betterment of society.
One such exemplary figure is Mr. Ali Bux Tunio, who, along with his friends, founded the Sindh Educational Organisation (SEO) in 2020. SEO stands out as a student-led initiative aimed at supporting underprivileged students in their educational journey. Over the past four years, SEO has steadily expanded its network, attracting over 5000 students from various universities and colleges across different cities. The collaborative efforts, consistency, and determination exhibited by SEO members in working for the community are truly commendable.
SEO engages in a range of activities, including organising awareness sessions for various tests and exams, offering career counselling, advocating for education in rural areas, and providing free online classes for university entry test preparation. The organisation conducts mock tests, delivers results, and awards certificates to participating students. These initiatives guide students in making informed decisions about their academic and professional futures.
In addition to educational support, SEO addresses the holistic well-being of students by conducting sessions on health and mental wellness. By raising awareness about mental health issues, the organisation emphasises the importance of overall well-being. The fact that these students volunteer their time and effort, without any financial incentive, underscores their genuine dedication to societal improvement, education, and assisting others. It is essential to acknowledge and appreciate these unsung heroes, as they play a crucial role in fostering positive change within our communities.
UROOJ SABA,
Khairpur.