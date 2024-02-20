WASA disconnects 123 connections over default

MULTAN - Wa­ter and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnected 123 connections over default in payment of pending dues during the ongo­ing crackdown on Mon­day. As per directives of the Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muham­mad Danish, the recovery teams launching a crack­down against defaulters on daily basis. In this re­gard, the teams discon­nected 123 commercial and domestic connections and also recovered fine of over Rs 3.6 millions from the defaulters. The MD WASA has directed offi­cers concerned to speed up the crackdown against defaulters and urged them to bring more improve­ment in performance by making maximum recov­ery in the ongoing month.