WASA disconnects 123 connections over default

MULTAN - Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnected 123 connections over default in payment of pending dues during the ongoing crackdown on Monday. As per directives of the Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish, the recovery teams launching a crackdown against defaulters on daily basis. In this regard, the teams disconnected 123 commercial and domestic connections and also recovered fine of over Rs 3.6 millions from the defaulters. The MD WASA has directed officers concerned to speed up the crackdown against defaulters and urged them to bring more improvement in performance by making maximum recovery in the ongoing month.