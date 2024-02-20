World Day of Social Justice being observed today

World Day of Social Justice is being observed across the globe today (Tuesday).

This year the theme of the Day is "Bridging Gaps, Building Alliances."

This theme emphasizes the importance of collaboration and partnership to address challenges facing the world today.

The International Labour Organization marks the occasion this year with a series of six events held in major cities around the globe.

On the World Day of Social Justice, India has deprived people of its Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and minorities in the country especially Muslims of social justice and basic rights.

In a statement in Srinagar, spokesman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference said Kashmiris have been struggling for their rights for the past seven decades but India has been keeping them deprived of their UN-mandated rights under international law.

Meanwhile, Muslim, Christian, Dalit, and Sikh communities have express profound fear and insecurity stemming from systemic oppression and government discriminatory policies.