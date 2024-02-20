Young woman commits suicide

FAISALABAD - A young woman has commit­ted suicide in the area of Rodala Road police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that Samia Bibi (26) wife of Abid, resident of Chak 283 Rudala Mandi swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute. As a result, she started feeling dilapi­dated condition and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance. The body was hand­ed over to her relatives for burial after completing necessary for­malities, he added.

2 KILLED, 2 INJUREDIN ROAD MISHAP

Two people were killed while two others sustained injuries in road mishap near Jaranwala inter­change on motorway M-3 on Mon­day. Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a driver has parked his out-of-order mini truck on Motorway (M-3) about 2 kilometers away from Jaranwala Interchange and became busy in removing its fault.

In the meantime, another mini truck hit it from the rear because its driver became under influence of asleep. As a result, drivers of both mini trucks namely Allah Ra­kha (35) resident of Chak 76/R-B Rasoolpura and Ahmad Nawaz (50) resident of Kabeerwala Khanewal received serious inju­ries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted two other in­jured including Nazir Bashir (35) resident of Kabeerwala Khanewal and Asif Iqbal (34) resident of Makkoana Faisalabad to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Ja­ranwala in critical condition. The police took the bodies into cus­tody while further investigation was under progress, he added.