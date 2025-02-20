135 companies to participate in 1st FoodAg Manufacturing Exhibition

KARACHI - The first FoodAg Manufacturing Exhibition will take place at the Lahore Expo Centre from February 26th to 28th, 2025, under the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) platform. Around 120 local and international companies will showcase their products at the exhibition. Many participating international companies (STS ROBOTECH, GREEN PRECISION) specialize in advanced agro-processing machinery and technology solutions, including robotics and automation. These technologies can help modernize Pakistan’s food manufacturing sector, improve efficiency, and enhance productivity. Companies like Wuhan FiberhomeFuhua Electric Co., Ltd. offer automation equipment and smart grid solutions that can optimize energy use and improve the overall efficiency of food processing facilities. Several companies (e.g., Badot, Da Won Solution) focus on innovative agritech solutions like organic fertilizers, organic compost, and hybrid seeds. These can contribute to increasing agricultural productivity and promoting sustainable farming practices in Pakistan.

Similarly, a significant number of participating companies (both international and national) specialize in value-added food products. This aligns perfectly with Pakistan’s focus on moving beyond basic commodities and increasing exports of higher-value processed foods. Companies like Royal JW Foods Pvt Ltd (China), which specialize in buffalo breeding, embryo production, and milk processing, can help Pakistan develop its dairy sector and create value-added dairy products. Many Pakistani companies (e.g., Friday Fresh, LaMak Foods Pvt Ltd, Multan Fruit Company) are showcasing a wide range of value-added products, including dehydrated fruits and vegetables, spices, sauces, jams, and other processed food items. This demonstrates the growing capacity of Pakistan’s food manufacturing sector to diversify its product offerings. Several participating companies are focusing on specific sub-sectors within the agro-food industry, such as olive production (e.g., CIHEAM Bari, Al Zaitoonia Pakistan, Izhaar Farms Pvt Limited) and date processing (e.g., Royella Trading Enterprise (Pvt). Ltd, Khairpur Foods International, JNZ Behlum Foods e Seeds). This highlights the potential for specialization and development of niche markets within Pakistan’s food industry. The presence of companies like AONE Halal Co. Ltd. and Noor Trading Co., Ltd., which specialize in spices and halal food production, is particularly relevant to Pakistan, given its strong position in the global halal food market. The participation of international companies from various countries (China, South Korea, Italy, etc.) provides opportunities for Pakistani businesses to collaborate, form partnerships, and access new markets. The presence of government organizations like JETRO (Japan) and the Industrial Union of Avellaneda (Argentina) can facilitate trade and investment linkages between Pakistan and these countries. Overall, the profiles of the companies participating in the FoodAg Manufacturing exhibition demonstrate a strong alignment with Pakistan’s priorities in the food manufacturing and value addition sector. The event offers a platform for businesses to connect, share knowledge, and explore opportunities for growth and development in this vital sector of the Pakistani economy.