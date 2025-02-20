Thursday, February 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

18 terrorists, 2 facilitators arrested in major operation in Lower Kurram

18 terrorists, 2 facilitators arrested in major operation in Lower Kurram
Web Desk
9:46 PM | February 20, 2025
National

In a large-scale operation, police and security forces arrested 18 terrorists and two facilitators in Lower Kurram.

Speaking at a press conference, Kohat RPO stated that the operation targeted terrorist hideouts in Bagan, Manduri, Ochit, and surrounding areas. Raids are ongoing in Kurram, Hangu, and Kohat to capture high-profile terrorists with bounties on their heads.

Security forces are also conducting house-to-house searches, while operations continue in the mountainous border areas of Kurram and Hangu.

The arrested terrorists have been shifted to an undisclosed location.

Recently, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced a Rs130 million bounty on 14 terrorists, including Rs30 million for Kazim.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1740039054.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025