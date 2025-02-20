18 terrorists, 2 facilitators arrested in major operation in Lower Kurram

In a large-scale operation, police and security forces arrested 18 terrorists and two facilitators in Lower Kurram.

Speaking at a press conference, Kohat RPO stated that the operation targeted terrorist hideouts in Bagan, Manduri, Ochit, and surrounding areas. Raids are ongoing in Kurram, Hangu, and Kohat to capture high-profile terrorists with bounties on their heads.

Security forces are also conducting house-to-house searches, while operations continue in the mountainous border areas of Kurram and Hangu.

The arrested terrorists have been shifted to an undisclosed location.

Recently, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced a Rs130 million bounty on 14 terrorists, including Rs30 million for Kazim.