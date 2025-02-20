1st Play for Pakistan Punjab Junior National Tennis C’ship inaugurated

LAHORE - The 1st Play for Pakistan Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2025 was formally inaugurated on Wednesday at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore.

The event commenced with a colorful opening ceremony, graced by Mr. Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Senior Executive Vice President of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), as the chief guest. Also in attendance were Mr. Waqar Nisar, Finance Secretary PLTA, and Mr. Faheem Siddiqui, Tournament Coordinator.

The opening day witnessed an action-packed schedule, with over 22 matches played across various categories.

In the boys’ U-14 category, Zayd Mansoor thrashed Mahad Rashid 6-0, Daniyal Afzal Malik defeated Kublie Sheikh 6-0, and Shahzain Faisal edged past Aaliyan Ali 6-4.

The Boys’ U-12 category featured intense battles, with Omer Hassan Pirzada overcoming M. Ehsan Bari 6-4, Muzamil Khan outplaying M. Turab Bhatti 6-2, Daniyal Abdullah beating Mamnoon Bari 6-1, Daniyal Afzal Malik defeating Ismail Daha 6-4, and Mustafa Zia cruising past Mahad Rashid 6-0.

In the girls’ U-12 category, Khadija Khalil outclassed Wajeeha Fatima 6-0, Eman Shahbaz triumphed over Shahreen Umer 6-1, Shahnoor Umer swept past Wardat Durab 6-0, and Aimen Rehan secured a strong 6-1 victory against Zainab Abdullah.

The boys/girls mixed category also saw competitive matches, with Mamnoon Bari defeating Shahreen Omer 6-1, Daniyal Afzal Malik overpowering Wajeeha Fatima 6-0, Shahnoor Omer overcoming M. Saim Khan 6-1, and Eman Shahbaz breezing past Fahad Mustafa 6-0.