4-year-old missing girl reunited with her family

LARKANA - Larkana Police acted promptly on the report of the disappearance of 4-year-old Fadiq Batool Memon on Wednesday, a resident of Rahmatpur neighborhood in Larkana. Utilizing social media, cable networks, the Helpline Base, and the Control Room, along with all available resources from the Rahmatpur police station, the police successfully located the missing girl and reunited her with her parents. The family, along with local residents, expressed their satisfaction with the police’s timely action and cooperation, thanking the officers and personnel for their efforts. SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP advised parents to pay special attention to their children and keep a close watch on them. He also issued commendation messages for SHO Rahmatpur Police Station Inspector Ali Hassan Mughiri and his team. On this occasion, the caretaker of the Innocents’ Service Organization, Younis Anwar Khokhar, was also present.