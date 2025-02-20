A$AP Rocky found not guilty in assault case

LAHORE - A California jury has found A$AP Rocky not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, stemming from a 2021 shooting incident with a former friend in Los Angeles. Attorneys for the hip-hop artist and actor, who is the longtime partner of the singer and businesswoman Rihanna, had argued the weapon was a prop gun that only fired blanks. A$AP Rocky did not testify in the trial. Rihanna was present in the courtroom on Tuesday when the verdict was read. After the verdict was announced, the rapper expressed his appreciation to the jury, saying, “Thank y’all for saving my life.” Attorneys for Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, maintained that he got the gun from a music video set and carried it for security. During the trial, Rihanna was seen at the courthouse with their two young sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 1. The case centered on a 2021 shooting involving Rocky and a friend from high school, who goes by A$AP Relli. The two are both part of a creative crew they began in New York as teens known as the A$AP Mob. According to Relli’s testimony, things turned sour between the two men when they met up outside of a Hollywood hotel on November 6, 2021 and got into a scuffle. Relli told investigators that his knuckles were grazed by a bullet after Rocky allegedly fired shots at him. Their mutual friend and fellow crew member, A$AP Twelvyy, testified during the trial that Relli was the aggressor and Rocky fired the gun as a warning, according to the Associated Press. Twelvyy also testified that Rocky had been carrying a starter pistol for protection for months and the gun fired blanks. The incident was partially captured on surveillance video. Investigators found no weapons or ammunition on scene, though Relli turned over shell casings he said he had recovered after the altercation. The defence argued Relli is a man filled with “jealousy, lies and greed” who was motivated by financial interests to have Rocky charged with the shooting. After the verdict Tuesday, LA County District Attorney Nathan J Hochman said in a statement that while it was not the outcome they were hoping for, they respect the jury’s decision “and the integrity of our justice system”. “Our office remains committed to seeking accountability for those who break the law, no matter their status or influence,” Hochman added. “Fame does not place anyone above the law, and we will not waver in our pursuit of justice for victims and the community.” Actor Kevin Spacey has responded to comments made by his former costar Guy Pearce, who recently said he was “targeted” by Spacey during their time filming the hit 1997 film “LA Confidential.” “We worked together a long time ago. If I did something then to upset you, then you know you could have reached out to me. We could have had that conversation,” Spacey said in a video posted to X, speaking to Pearce directly.

Spacey said that members of the media have been reaching out to him in light of Pearce’s comments, asking for a response. “You really want to know what my response is? Grow up,” he said.

The comments to which Spacey was referring were made in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast, where “The Brutalist” star was asked by host Scott Feinberg if he had an “okay experience” working with Spacey, who has faced multiple sexual misconduct allegations over the years –the first of which came to light amid the reemergence of the #MeToo movement in 2017 – all of which he has denied.

“People know that I didn’t and I’ve sort of spoken publicly about it,” said Pearce, who starred alongside fellow Aussie actor Russell Crowe and Spacey in the noir film. “I did that thing I think a lot of people do. I don’t want to use the word ‘victim’ even though I probably was a victim to a degree. I was certainly not a victim by any means to the extent that other people have been to sexual predators.”

During the podcast, Pearce, who is up for the best supporting actor Oscar this year as a first-time nominee, said that while working with Spacey he “brushed off” his feelings, dismissing them as “nothing.”

“And I did that for five months and really I was sort of scared of Kevin because he’s quite an aggressive man, extremely charming and brilliant at what he does really impressive, etc,” Pearce said. “He holds a room remarkably. But I was young and, you know, susceptible, and he targeted me, no question.”

Spacey said in his video statement that Pearce visited him in Savannah, Georgia about a year after filming concluded to spend time with him. Spacey was filming “Midnight In the Garden of Good and Evil” there at the time.

“Did you tell the press that, too, or does that not fit into the victim narrative you have going?” Spacey said. “So, anyway, I apologise that I didn’t get the message that you don’t like spending time with me. I mean, maybe there was another reason. I don’t know, but that doesn’t make any sense that you would have just been leading me on, right?”