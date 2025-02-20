Ali Razzaq shines as Ghani Glass beat SNGPL in President’s Trophy

LAHORE - Ali Razzaq’s brilliant 162 and a collective team effort powered Ghani Glass to a five-wicket victory over SNGPL in the President’s Trophy Grade-I 2024-25 at the State Bank Stadium, Karachi. Batting first, SNGPL posted 270, with Saifullah Bangash scoring 104, while Khurram Shahzad (5-70) starred with the ball for Ghani Glass. In reply, Ali Razzaq’s masterful 162 led Ghani Glass to 435, securing a 165-run lead. SNGPL fought back in the second innings, posting 340, led by Haseebullah (94) and Saifullah Bangash (62). However, Mir Hamza (4-53) and Mohammad Rameez Jnr (3-103) restricted their charge. Chasing 176, Sharjeel Khan’s 57 and Junaid Ali’s 38 ensured Ghani Glass reached the target at 176-5, sealing a dominant win. Yasir Shah (3-45) tried to resist, but Ghani Glass emerged victorious, showcasing their strength in the tournament.