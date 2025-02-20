Thursday, February 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ali Razzaq shines as Ghani Glass beat SNGPL in President’s Trophy

Ali Razzaq shines as Ghani Glass beat SNGPL in President’s Trophy
Staff Reporter
February 20, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Ali Razzaq’s brilliant 162 and a collective team effort powered Ghani Glass to a five-wicket victory over SNGPL in the President’s Trophy Grade-I 2024-25 at the State Bank Stadium, Karachi. Batting first, SNGPL posted 270, with Saifullah Bangash scoring 104, while Khurram Shahzad (5-70) starred with the ball for Ghani Glass. In reply, Ali Razzaq’s masterful 162 led Ghani Glass to 435, securing a 165-run lead. SNGPL fought back in the second innings, posting 340, led by Haseebullah (94) and Saifullah Bangash (62). However, Mir Hamza (4-53) and Mohammad Rameez Jnr (3-103) restricted their charge. Chasing 176, Sharjeel Khan’s 57 and Junaid Ali’s 38 ensured Ghani Glass reached the target at 176-5, sealing a dominant win. Yasir Shah (3-45) tried to resist, but Ghani Glass emerged victorious, showcasing their strength in the tournament.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1739949488.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025