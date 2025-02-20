Thursday, February 20, 2025
Bahrain national guard chief meets CJCSC to discuss regional security, military cooperation

Web Desk
4:05 PM | February 20, 2025
National

Lieutenant General Shaikh Abdulaziz Saud Mubarak Al-Khalifa, Chief of Staff of the Bahrain National Guard, met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two military leaders discussed regional security dynamics and related challenges. They also explored ways to enhance bilateral military cooperation and expand existing defense engagements between Pakistan and Bahrain.

Lieutenant General Al-Khalifa commended the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

