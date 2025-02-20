Thursday, February 20, 2025
Barrister Arslan expresses condolences on death of Nawab Yousuf Talpur

STAFF REPORT
February 20, 2025
SUKKUR  -  Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday  expressed his condolences on the passing of senior PPP leader and Member of the National Assembly MNA), Nawab Yousuf Talpur. Arslan extended his sympathies to Nawab Taimur Talpur and the bereaved family, acknowledging the significant loss to the party. He remembered Nawab Yousuf Talpur as a loyal and dedicated companion to the party. He shared the party’s grief and prayed for the deceased to be granted a place in Allah’s mercy and for the family to be blessed with patience and solace.

