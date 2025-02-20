Bodies of seven bus passengers killed in Balochistan arrive in Punjab

DERA GHAZI KHAN/ISLAMABAD - Dera Ghazi Khan Divisional Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry expressed deep sorrow over the Barkhan massacre on Wednesday and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He confirmed that bodies of seven victims had been sent to their respective hometowns in Punjab by Rescue 1122 ambulances. In a statement, the commissioner said that DG Khan Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid and Political Assistant Koh-e-Suleman Muhammad Asad Khan Chandia received the bodies from the Balochistan authorities at the Bawata inter-provincial checkpoint.

The victims were identified as: Adnan Mustafa, son of Ghulam Mustafa, from Burewala, Vehari; DSP (retd) Ashiq Hussain, son of Ghulam Sarwar, from Multan; Muhammad Ashiq, son of Daud Ali, from Sheikhupura; Shaukat Ali, son of Sardar Ali, from Faisalabad; Asim Ali, son of Mehmood Ali, from Lahore; Muhammad Ajmal, son of Allah Wasaya, from Lodhran; and Sufyan, son of Boota (Chohan clan), from Faisalabad.

The Barkhan massacre took place when terrorists intercepted a passenger bus in the Rarkan area in Balochistan the other day. The assailants checked passengers’ identification, singled out those from Punjab, and shot them dead.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned the killing of seven bus passengers in the Barkhan city of Balochistan.

In their separately issued statements, the president and the prime minister prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

“The killing of innocent people is a coward and heinous act. The terrorists are the enemies of peace and humanity. They want to mar the peace in Balochistan,” the president said and assured that the perpetrators would be taken to the task.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned to bring the perpetrators to justice and said that the killers of innocent citizens would have to pay a heavy price for their act. “The sacrifices of innocent citizens will not go in vain. The government and security forces are actively working to eliminate terrorism from the country completely,” the prime minister remarked.