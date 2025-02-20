Change in Democracies

When changes are introduced in democracies, they are usually based on majority opinions in political parties who have won elections, usually also with support of NGOs, interest organisations, and so on, but also with opposition groups. The changes may not be all that dramatic, but rather adjustments of existing policies and development trends. Many changes are, therefore, quite unproblematic and linear. In some countries, such as the USA today, it is different with clear differences between the conservative Republican Party under President Donald Trump, and the more liberal Democratic Party, with President Joe Biden until January 20 this year. Some decades ago, the two dominating American parties were not so different and there were complaints precisely about that since people felt there were few alternatives to their similar, establishment policies. Other parties, or independents, would have little chances of winning elections.

Presently, though, the new president has already introduced a number of quite dramatic changes, following up what he said in his election campaign, but people didn’t quite expect that the more extreme aspects would actually be implemented. Most of his changes have been decided based on so called ‘presidential orders’, which the executive president in the USA can do, without involving the parliament, called the Congress, with the two chambers of the House of Representatives and the Senate. For the next two years, Trump’s party will have majority in both houses.

Last weekend, the Munich Security Conference (MSC) held its annual meeting, where the highest American delegates were Vice President J.D. Vance, Foreign Secretary Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and the Special Envoy Keith Kellogg, dealing with defence issues especially related to finding ways of ending the Russia-Ukraine War and the Israel-Palestine War. Vice President Vance’s speech led to many raised eyebrows since he criticised European positions on a number of issues, including the freedom of speech and immigration issues. He claimed that there are major differences between the world outlooks and values in the USA and Europe. He even said that Europe has problems with internal security, coming from within rather than from outside, having let problems drift for decades without taking action.

In an interview on Swedish TV’s ‘Agenda’ programme last Sunday evening, Jimmy Åkesson, the leader of the right wing party of Sweden Democrats (SD), the country’s second largest party and a supporter of the conservative government, defended most of Vance’s positions, saying that the problems in Europe are to a great extent caused by uncontrolled immigration. Åkesson said that if the established parties had been more alert and spoken more openly about the problems, there would hardly have been any need for his party.

From Monday this week, there have been important follow up meetings in Paris, and also in Saudi Arabia focusing on the Russia-Ukraine War. The Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre said on the NRK radio programme, ‘Politisk Kvarter’, on Monday that we must not draw too hasty conclusions about possible changes in relations between the USA and Europe, although he disagreed with much of what Vance had said in his speech in Munich. About establishing peace between Russia and Ukraine, he stressed that it is obvious that the European countries must be part of the peace talks; after all, Ukraine and Russia are in Europe. In the mentioned radio programme, Kristian Berg Harpviken, the head of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, said that we should realize that it is essential that the USA remains part of the negotiations, remembering that without Trump’s initiative there would have been little or no progress in the field.

President Trump’s second term as president in the USA, from 20 January 2025-2029, is likely to see many unorthodox political initiatives and indeed statements – beyond what is common in Western democracies. Already, we have heard his intentions about the USA taking over Greenland from Denmark. Also, he has suggested that Canada could become the USA’s 51st state, and the Panama Canal should again come under American control. These things are going further than what can be realized in democracies, yet, there may also be substance to some aspects of the suggestions.

Furthermore, the USA has begun dramatic actions in other fields, such as expelling undocumented aliens, who have mostly come to the USA through the southern border with Mexico. Dramatic is also the freeze of the USAID’s operations, effecting both humanitarian and ordinary development aid, initially to last for ninety days allowing for the often costly operations to be reviewed. This is part of Trump’s intentions of placing America first, also formulated as MAGA, Make America Great Again. He wants to increase tariffs and taxes on foreign goods, so that the USA will import less from Europe, China, and elsewhere. Trump’s policy plans seem quite drastic, especially considering that the world has become very interdependent and free trade us a rule.

At this stage, I believe we should not draw too hasty and wide conclusions about Trump’s policies. But we should also remember that the USA, the world’s richest country, has always been innovative and has often had unorthodox ways of working, especially as compared to the European countries – the old democracies of the world. But we should also remember that Europe has almost twice as many people as America, about 600,000 versus 350,000. And then there is China, rising fast, and India, which is now the world’s most populous country with over 1.4 million, and still growing for many decades and then stagnating; Chine’s population is declining, but the economy and the country’s influence keep growing.

The USA remains a strong and innovative country while Europe, is lagging behind in several fields, often lacking common policies on a continent with 50 countries and 28 of them are EU members. In many ways, Europe is sticking to its advanced policies of the past, indeed as for social services, which are now becoming very costly. The USA on the other hand, does not have good enough social services for the poor and the legal system is also broken. The USA has many challenges as for its democracy and services, and for class and race relations. Europe, too, has democratic and security challenges, but lesser than the USA; as for integration of immigrants, Europe has major challenges. China and India have major challenges as for their democratic development.

Finally today, let me suggest that Trump’s unorthodox language and approaches can shake up all political systems, and the old democracies are certainly in need of renewal and change, with broader participation of people, more democratic inclusion of the private sector and lesser. Perhaps we should be thankful to Trump for his unorthodox initiatives, even if we disagree with much of his language and approaches – and then it is for the rest of us, not Trump, to discuss and formulate the right actions prompted by his placing them on the agenda.

Being a European myself, I get particularly sad when the European countries don’t do as well as they should. I believe the old democracies became a bit too comfortable and sedate, seemingly thinking they had done everything right in the past, but having fewer ideas for the future. Now, we must focus on renewing the roles of the political parties and people’s forms of participation. Perhaps Trump’s major role can be to make us all rethink issues and Make Democracy Great Again (MDGA) – for the whole world and for all people – not only MAGA for the America. And we must be able to stop Trump when he goes too far.

Atle Hetland

The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience from university, diplomacy and development aid. He can be reached at atlehetland@yahoo.com