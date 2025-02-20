Charge sheets for May 9 cases submitted to ATC

Charge sheets for 13 cases related to the May 9 events have been submitted to the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah presided over the hearing, during which all charge sheets were presented. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi were marked present in the case, while former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also appeared before the court.

The court has scheduled February 27 for the distribution of case copies to all accused, including Imran Khan.

Following the proceedings, the hearing was adjourned until February 27.