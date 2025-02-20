Thursday, February 20, 2025
CJCSC, Bahrain National Guard Chief discuss security issues

7:18 PM | February 20, 2025
National

Chief of Staff Bahrain National Guard Lieutenant General Shaikh Abdulaziz Saud Mubarak Al-Khalifa called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Both the military leaders discussed evolving regional environment and related security issues.

Furthermore, they emphasized broadening the scope and depth of existing bilateral military engagements and cooperation between both countries.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

