Cleanliness drive goes on under Suthra Punjab Program

SARGODHA - Commissioner district division Jahanzeb Awan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the ongoing cleanliness operations under the “Suthra Punjab” program in Kot Momin tehsil. During the briefing,the commissioner was informed that the tehsil was divided into 25 rural union councils and 15 urban wards to make sure an effective cleanliness drive. A total of 304 workers and 89 machines were deployed by the contractor, while 348 large and small waste containers were placed at various locations across the tehsil. The meeting highlighted that a comprehensive cleaning plan was formulated for the entire tehsil, ensuring door-to-door garbage collection and the daily sweeping of commercial areas. In addition, mechanical sweeping and road washing were also being conducted. While to manage waste efficiently, four temporary dumping sites and two landfill sites were setup in Kot Momin. In Sargodha tehsil, the commissioner was briefed that all 62 supervisors were recruited, along with 231 drivers, 1,150 sanitary workers and 25 helpers, while further recruitment of sanitary workers was also underway. The Sargodha Waste Management Company (SWMC) secured 80% of the planned staff and machinery to enhance cleanliness operations. The Commissioner Jahanzeb emphasized ensuring transparent salary payments to workers via bank transfers, aligning with government-set wage policies. The commissioner directed the implementation of modern technology for monitoring and urged training sessions for workers. He assigned tehsil operations managers a key role in ensuring efficiency and ordered the formation of special cleaning squads in each zone. He instructed the removal of long-standing garbage dumps at city entry and exit points.