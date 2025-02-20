CM Maryam orders strict enforcement of one-dish ban at weddings

LAHORE - Showing her indignation over incidents of violation of ban on one- dish at weddings, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed deputy commissioners across the province to ensure strict implementation of the ban during wedding ceremonies. She directed the administration to strictly monitor implementation of one dish ban in their respective areas at all cost. “One dish ban will also apply to wedding ceremonies in farmhouses and private properties.” she said and directed the authorities concerned to impose fines, and take legal action against the violators. She noted that violation of one dish in weddings becomes a financial burden on parents who cannot afford it.” She said,”Negative social effects of more than one dish have come to light in wedding ceremonies.” She added,”The Deputy Commissioner concerned will be held responsible if violation of one dish comes to light.”

Minister reviews progress on livestock card

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani chaired a meeting to review progress on the Punjab Chief Minister Livestock Card, distribution of livestock assets among rural widows and divorced women of south Punjab and other projects at the Livestock Department, here on Wednesday. Secretary Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel was present. The minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the livestock sector has made unprecedented progress in less than a year. Through the card, livestock farmers who have male calves are being provided with interest-free loan facilities of Rs 27,000 per animal while a total of Rs 135,000 to Rs 270,000 is being provided. In two years, a maximum of 80,000 livestock farmers will be given 400,000 animals. So far, 13,181 livestock cards have been received by farmers while more than 14,000 cards have reached at the centres.

He asserted that no negligence will be tolerated in the timely delivery of livestock cards to farmers. Directors posted in all divisions have been ordered to personally visit the livestock card delivery centers on a daily basis.

The provincial minister for Livestock said that the regional directors Livestock Department will also ensure that the number of animals given to the livestock farmers and how many animals they now have, along with a report based on the data of the tagged animals. This task should be completed by all RDs, deputy directors and veterinary field officers and performance of these officers will be checked on a daily basis, he added. Kirmani endorsed that arrangements should also be made for vaccination of all tagged animals. The approval of 30 percent cash facility from the provincial cabinet needs to be highlighted on print, electronic and social media so that maximum livestock farmers can benefit from it. The minister issued orders to get all tagged animals which will be re-verified by the urban unit.

He highlighted that since the livestock card is a fattening programme, the RDs present in the field should ensure that only male animals should be verified. Ashiq Hussain Kirmani expressed that about 11,000 cow/buffalo(heifers) will be distributed to rural women up to 55 years of age in 12 districts of South Punjab in two years. So far, the Urban Unit has done physical verification of 11,882 applications out of 110,449 applications, while 5,472 applications of women from 12 districts have been approved. While 826 animals have been distributed to women so far.

He also reviewed the progress of projects aimed at the genetic improvement of non-descript cattle through the provision of exotic semen, as well as the breed improvement of small ruminants through the provision of rams and bucks. He emphasised that the upgrading of vaccine production centers, including the establishment of a quality assurance lab at the Veterinary Research Institute, the provision of modern ultrasound machines at Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals across Punjab, and the establishment and revamping of civil veterinary dispensaries across Punjab must be ensured.

He directed to formulate a strategy to control foot-and-mouth disease in animals and implement it soon.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Livestock Usman Tahir, Director Generals Extension, Research (Livestock), Executive Vice President Bank of Punjab Rai Usman Mujahid, representatives of PITB and Urban Unit, while all RDs (Livestock) participated online.