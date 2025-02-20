CM urges completion of Indus highway to avoid accidents

HYDERABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Sehwan on the third and final day of the 773rd Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA). He paid his respects at the shrine, offered prayers and laid a floral wreath.

Provincial Ministers Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon, DIG Hyderabad Tarique Razaq Dharejo, Secretary Auqaf Javed Sibghatullah Mehar, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, Chief Administrator Auqaf Farrukh Shahzad Qureshi, SSP Jamshoro Muhammad Zafar Siddique Chhanga and other officials accompanied him.

Chairman of the Shahbaz Mela Committee/Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri presented a commemorative shield to the chief minister. Shah also distributed clothes and gifts among underprivileged women.

Speaking to the media, the chief minister said he attended the closing ceremony and prayed for the progress of Sindh and Pakistan. He noted that due to favorable weather conditions, a record number of devotees attended the Urs. Officials reported that over 2.5 million people visited the shrine to express their devotion, he added.

Regarding recent accidents on the Indus highway, he attributed them to the incomplete road construction but maintained that overall arrangements for the Urs remained satisfactory. He informed that the Sindh government had contributed Rs7 billion (50% of the total cost) for the Indus highway project and urged its immediate completion.

To a question regarding the Murtaza Jatoi, the chief minister stated that Jatoi was out on bail, and after its expiry, the law took its course. In response to a question, the chief minister said, “We would love to host international matches in Sehwan, but there is a lack of resources. However, we have approached the PCB regarding Hyderabad’s Niaz Stadium, and they have agreed to support in this regard.”

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he strongly condemns the dumper accidents in Hyderabad and Karachi, this was an administrative matter, wherever the accident had taken place, action had been taken according to the law.

The Chief Minister stated that Rs7 billion was given to the NHA in 2017 for the construction of the Indus Highway, and he had raised this issue with three prime ministers. He emphasized the urgent need to complete the highway’s construction without further delays.